James Bay OPP search for Missing Boater

On May 22, 2019, at 4:03 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a marine incident in the area of the Mattagami and Moose Rivers, near the area known as Moose River Crossing, Ontario.

The preliminary investigation has revealed two persons were in a small vessel when they encountered trouble and both ended up in the water. One person, an adult male, was located by a group of civilians and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An adult female remains unaccounted for.

A search is currently underway which involves several OPP resources along with the assistance of the Moose Factory Fire and Rescue and 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.