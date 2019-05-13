Breaking News

North Bay OPP Investigate Fatal Collision

On May 10, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North Bay Detachment, Phelps Volunteer Fire Brigade and Nipissing Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 63 in Phelps Township, Ontario, near Evergreen Road.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital by ambulance. One driver had serious injuries and the second driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The deceased driver has been identified as 80-year-old, Eileen Young, of Phelps Township.

Highway 63 was closed for approximately 4 hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigators analyzed the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

