Tuesday Morning News – May 7

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 8. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight Clear. – Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

News Tidbits – Last night Mattawa declared a state of emergency. Ontario Power Generation will be spilling 2′ of water from the Otto Holden Dam which is at capacity. Estimates are that an additional 30 to 40 centimetres of water is expected to be added to levels of the Ottawa and Mattawa Rivers, which both flow through the town of Mattawa. Residents have been warned to stay away from low lying areas adjacent to these rivers and to be prepared for possible flooding. Highways 17 and 533 remain open.

If you are headed to the Soo be careful: