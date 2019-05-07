Breaking News

GODDEN, John E.

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Father of Joanne and Sean. John is survived by his 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

At John’s request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, 705-856-7340. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

