Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – May 1

Post Views: 121

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of wet flurries or rain showers late this afternoon. Periods of snow over southeastern sections late this morning and this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of wet flurries or rain showers early this evening. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

News Tidbits – Brookfield Renewable has made a pledge to give Sault Area Hospital $50,000 over the next two years – bringing their total giving to over $900,000 in the past three decades. Brookfield’s pledge is not tied to one specific area of the hospital – but will be used to help support the purchase of equipment across all departments of the hospital.

In Wawa, the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby donated $2,800 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation. Over the past 27 years the derby has donated $25,720.

The By-Hands Festival is this weekend. Be sure to come out and see the 21 artists and their wares.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*