Wednesday Morning News – May 1

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of wet flurries or rain showers late this afternoon. Periods of snow over southeastern sections late this morning and this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of wet flurries or rain showers early this evening. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

News Tidbits – Brookfield Renewable has made a pledge to give Sault Area Hospital $50,000 over the next two years – bringing their total giving to over $900,000 in the past three decades. Brookfield’s pledge is not tied to one specific area of the hospital – but will be used to help support the purchase of equipment across all departments of the hospital.

In Wawa, the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby donated $2,800 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation. Over the past 27 years the derby has donated $25,720.

The By-Hands Festival is this weekend. Be sure to come out and see the 21 artists and their wares.