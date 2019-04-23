Tuesday Morning News – April 23

Weather – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – a few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

The rainfall warning for Pukaskwa to Wawa has been lifted. It remains in place from Lake Superior Provincial Park to St. Joseph Island. An additional 5 – 10 mm of rain is expected today bringing total amounts up to 50 – 70 mm by this afternoon along the shore of Lake Superior.

News Tidbits – For those of us who stop at the Voyageur (Batchawana) for a fabulous apple fritter as we head into the Soo, there is an additional reason to stop. River Rock Gifts is now renamed to River Rock Gifts North and is moving into a new store located inside three-remodeled lodge rooms at The Voyageur’s Lodge and Cookhouse. Starting tomorrow River Rock Gifts in the Soo is holding a moving sale, and the new River Rock Gifts will be open for the Mother’s Day Weekend.