Tickets are now on sale for the Power of Pink Ladies Golf Tournament for Tracy’s Dream Charity in Sault Ste. Marie on July 6th at the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club. This 4-Woman Team Scramble will have a shotgun start at 12:30, 18 holes and end with a dinner and awards ceremony with prizes. Your entry fee of $400 ($100 per person) includes a $20 donation to Tracy’s Dream Charity.

Tracy’s Dream Charity helps cancer patients by providing free parking for their visits to the Cancer Clinic at Sault Area Hospital. Tracy started the program the year before she passed away and Tracy’s Dream Charity has been providing free hospital parking for Cancer Clinic patients since 2015.

Download your registration form here