ÉS Saint-Joseph students stocking Blackington Lake

For the sixth year in a row, Grade 9 and 10 students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)’s physical education classes, have stocked a local lake.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the group placed 1,700 small trout in Blackington Lake on March 5. The students, accompanied by Mrs. Carole Bouffard, Mr. Michel Lemoyne, Mr. Mark Szekely, and Mr. André Charles Bédard made their way onto the lake using snowshoes and used the drill and ice picks to make a hole big enough to release the trout into the lake.

It was a beautiful enriching experience!