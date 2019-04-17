Wednesday Morning News – April 17

Weather – Increasing cloudiness this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Rain beginning this evening then changing to snow mixed with rain after midnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Low zero.

News Tidbits – Chadwic Home is looking for donations of women’s hygiene products for the month of April.