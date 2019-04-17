RUSSELL, Marie Joseph Emma “Emma”

Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the Extendicare Timmins on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael Russell. Loving and devoted mother of Rachelle (John), Ronald, Elaine, late Richard, Tammy (John). Proud and doting grandma of Michel, Tanya (Chris), Jean-Guy, Marlon, Julian (Kayla), Myles (Shauna), Aaron (Maggie), Ebony (Joshua), James and Chris. Proud great-grandma of 5. Emma was one of 21 children and is survived by her two sisters, Jacqueline and Réjeanne. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A private family burial of Emma and Michael’s cremated remains will take place in the Summer of 2019 at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

Memorial donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca