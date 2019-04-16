Paint night at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) held for Paint Nights at the end of march for kindergarten to grade 8 students and their parents. More than 200 people took part in these wonderful sessions offered by Ms. Carole Bouffard. Each participant, turned artist, left with a beautiful work of art for their home!
