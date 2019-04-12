Breaking News

Freezing rain warning for this morning

5:47 AM EDT Friday 12 April 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
White River – Dubreuilville

Freezing rain this morning.

After some ice pellets or snow early this morning, several hours of freezing rain is expected before changing over to rain or drizzle around noon. Ice accretion of 2 to 5 millimetres is possible. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

This winter weather is associated with a Colorado Low that will track across Northeastern Ontario Friday.

