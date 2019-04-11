Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect

Weather advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
A Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for tonight.
Heavy snow mixed with ice pellets at times, is expected tonight across portions of highway 17 between Wawa and Marathon. Local snow and ice pellet amounts of of 10 to 15 cm are possible by Friday morning.
Motorists should be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow and low visibilities in heavy snow.
