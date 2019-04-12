5:20 AM EDT Friday 12 April 2019

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for today.

Snow and ice pellets will switch over to freezing rain this morning then to rain near noon today. Most areas will receive another 2 to 5 cm of snow and ice pellets before the transition to freezing rain.

Motorists should be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow and low visibilities in snow.

Note that a freezing rain warning is also in effect.