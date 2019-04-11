Thursday Morning News – April 11

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning this evening then changing to ice pellets near midnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Public Library is celebrating National Library Week. There are a number of great books and DVDs to add to your library at home at their book sale!

Do you love poutine? The Soo is holding a four day Poutine Feast from June 28 to July 1 at the Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site. It might be worth a quick day trip, but don’t forget that is the same time for the Wawa Music Festival.