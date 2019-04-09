MHS Walkout – #Studentssayno

On Thursday, April 4th, students from Michipicoten High School joined students throughout Ontario in an afternoon walkout to protest the Ontario Government’s changes to the education system. Some of the changes include:

increasing class sizes for students in Grades 4 to 12,

mandatory online courses for high school students,

a ban on cellphones in class except for instructional purposes.

Students from over 700 schools in Ontario participated in this afternoon walkout. MHS Students protested in front of the school, and then took a walk down Magpie followed by a SE OPP cruiser.

Organizers are now calling for every school who participated in the walkout to flood Doug Ford’s complaint department with messages about education. “The walkouts were super successful, but we can’t let them be the only events that take place. It’s important that we keep putting pressure on the government. Host an event at your school in the next week with as many people as possible sending messages to the provincial government – This can be a lunchtime or after school! A whole bunch of messages from students at the exact same time will prove we are not going to stop fighting for our education. Let us know which day in the next week you choose to hold your outreach event!”

Students can send a message directly to Ford’s office using this link. If you check off the box that says you have a question or a complaint, the office will be forced to respond.