2019 Bowling Banquet

Bowling Banquet Will be held on May 25, 2019 at the Legion Hall for the following leagues:

Tuesday Night Mixed,
Thursday Night Men’s
Friday Night Mixed.

Cocktails will be at 6:00 pm, a dinner will be at 7:00 pm featuring roast beef, perogies and lasagna with potatoes & Caesar Salad.
Please check with your respective Executive members for more details.

