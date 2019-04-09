2019 Bowling Banquet

Bowling Banquet Will be held on May 25, 2019 at the Legion Hall for the following leagues:
Tuesday Night Mixed,
Thursday Night Men’s
Friday Night Mixed.
Cocktails will be at 6:00 pm, a dinner will be at 7:00 pm featuring roast beef, perogies and lasagna with potatoes & Caesar Salad.
Please check with your respective Executive members for more details.
