Monday Morning News – April 8

Weather – Rain ending early this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. High plus 3 with temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 3 in the evening and minus 8 overnight.

News Tidbits – Check your tickets – there was one winning ticket for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.

Black Fox Fishing in Batchewana First Nation has received funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund to expand their manufacturing of their ice fishing rod holder that automatically sets the hook when a fish bites. At the presentation Brendan Syrette, owner of Black Fox Fishing said, “We’re proud to make a product that’s designed and manufactured locally. This investment will help us grow the business, hire new staff and continue making the product here in Northern Ontario.”