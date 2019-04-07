JAMES, Lynne Anne (Doda)

Passed away peacefully in Victoria, British Columbia with her family by her side at the age of 72.

She will be greatly missed by her many family and friends. Loving wife of Gary James of Victoria, BC. Dear mother to Jamie Appleton (Megan), Terri Printess, and Sean (Sherri Lynn). Stepmother to Melanie Richardson (Martin), Christopher James (deceased) and Trevor James (Marnie). Lovingly remembered as “Doda” to her grandchildren Carissa, Caile, Chanda, Cara, Tyson, Tyler, Owen and Benjamin. Great-grandmother to Amelia, Hudson and Ava. Auntie Lynne will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Lynne will be reunited with her predeceased family members, Parents Vera and Weldon Mersereau along with siblings Skipper Mersereau (Joan), Karen Mortimore (Jerry). Lynne will also be missed by her surviving siblings George Mersereau (Silvia), Edith Moore (Morely) and Bill Mersereau (Clara).

Lynne was born and raised in the big town of Hawk Junction Ontario before raising her family in Sault Ste. Maire. Lynne spent her later years in Victoria, BC while returning to Ontario during the summer to spend time with her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date to allow for Doda’s family members and friends to be in attendance.

Be free of sickness and pain Doda, till we see each other again.