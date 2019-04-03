Wednesday Morning News Tidbits – April 3

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 17 overnight.
News Tidbits – MFN is holding their inaugural ceremonies for the new council that was elected on March 23rd. The EDC is also holding their AGM tonight.
