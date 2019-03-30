Saturday Morning News – March 30

Weather – Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 18.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the curling and hockey at the MMCC today. Bring a few extra bucks and buy some baked goods. There is a bakesale to support the Castonguay family from Dubreuilville who lost their home to a fire earlier this week.