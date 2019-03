2019 Wawa Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament Schedule

Friday 7 p.m. Team Hall vs Friday Knighters 8 p.m. Wawa vs Brew Crew 9 p.m. Lakeview vs Team Badges 10 p.m. Team Hall vs Marathon Saturday 10 a.m. Team Badges vs Brew Crew 11 a.m. Wawa vs Lakeview 12 p.m. Marathon vs Friday Knighters FLOOD 2 p.m. Brew Crew Lakeview 3 p.m. Team Badges vs Wawa 4 p.m. 2nd in “B” vs 3rd in “B” Sunday 11 a.m. 3rd vs 4th “A” 12 p.m. 1st vs 2nd Final “B” 1 p.m. 1st vs 2nd Final “A”

Don’t forget the Bake Sale Saturday to benefit the Castonguay Family who lost their home to a fire earlier this week.