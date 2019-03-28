Traffic Delays today at Wawa Goose Intersection

Due to a collision between a tractor trailer and a 5 tonne commercial vehicle just before 8 a.m. there will be traffic delays at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hwy 17 at the Wawa Goose Monument. The Wawa Volunteer Fire Department, Algoma EMS, and Superior East OPP – Wawa were all assisting at the scene.

By 8:16 officers were allowing traffic through the scene, single lane.

Wawa-news does anticipate that there will be traffic delays throughout the morning, until the vehicles can be towed away.