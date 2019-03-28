Thursday Morning News – March 28

Weather – Cloudy. 70 percent chance of rain or drizzle changing to 70 percent chance of flurries late this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light near noon. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 3 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.

News Tidbits – It was interesting to read that Hornepayne offers a Snow Removal Rebate for Seniors. A senior must be 65 and older, be the resident occupying the residence, have their driveway cleared by a contracter in the municipallity, submit copy of receipts in order to claim a rebate of $300.