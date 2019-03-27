Breaking News

Highway 631 – CLOSED (White River to Hornepayne) – UPDATE

The highway has been reopened.

Mar 27, 2019 @ 21:02

Highway 631 has been closed due to poor weather conditions causing several transports to be stuck on the highway just south of the Harte Gold Road. The highway is closed from White River to Hornepayne.

