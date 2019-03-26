Wawa Men’s Curling Standings – March 26

The Final Game of the Wawa Men’s Curling was played last night. Team Tom Fahrer is the 2018-2019 Club Champions. Team Fahrer is: Skip – Tom Fahrer, Vice – Dave Amos, Lead – Lynn Lethbridge, and Second – Jim Hoffman.
The Quarter Finals begin April 1, 2019.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|13
|17
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|12
|17
|TERRIS, Tom
|3
|10
|16
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|10
|17
|ECOLE ST. JOSEPH
|5
|9
|17
|MOORE, Bruce
|6
|8
|17
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|7
|5
|17
|DERESKI, Louis
|8
|4
|16
|QUARTER FINAL GAME – April1, 2018
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Fahrer
|Terris
|McCoy
|Leschishin
|ESC
|Mitrikas
|Moore
|Dereski
|Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris
