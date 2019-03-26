Breaking News

Wawa Men’s Curling Standings – March 26

Post Views: 108

The Final Game of the Wawa Men’s Curling was played last night. Team Tom Fahrer is the 2018-2019 Club Champions. Team Fahrer is: Skip – Tom Fahrer, Vice – Dave Amos, Lead – Lynn Lethbridge, and Second – Jim Hoffman.

The Quarter Finals begin April 1, 2019.

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 13 17
McCOY, Joe 2 12 17
TERRIS, Tom 3 10 16
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 10 17
ECOLE ST. JOSEPH 5 9 17
MOORE, Bruce 6 8 17
MITRIKAS, Eric 7 5 17
DERESKI, Louis 8 4 16
QUARTER FINAL GAME – April1, 2018
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Fahrer Terris McCoy Leschishin
ESC Mitrikas Moore Dereski
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris

 

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*