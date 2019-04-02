Breaking News

Men’s Curling – Semi Finals

The Semi-Final Playoff Games will be April 8th at 7:00 PM and games will be:

Team FAHRER Vs Team TERRIS

Team LESCHISHIN Vs Team MOORE

Then the Championship Game will be April 10th and the season will end with the Men’s 72nd Bonspiel April 12-14.

