Men’s Curling – Semi Finals

The Semi-Final Playoff Games will be April 8th at 7:00 PM and games will be:
Team FAHRER Vs Team TERRIS
Team LESCHISHIN Vs Team MOORE
Then the Championship Game will be April 10th and the season will end with the Men’s 72nd Bonspiel April 12-14.
