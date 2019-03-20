Breaking News

The Legion has the Lift!

Post Views: 243

The Legion wishes to announce publically that an anonymous donation has been received for $100,000. The Legion Lift funds are now guaranteed and Mary Anne Pearson, President, shares that the donation at this time will be confidential until the contributor chooses otherwise.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

2 comments

  1. Silvana Dereski
    March 20, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    What wonderful news!

    Reply
  2. Linda Bouchard
    March 20, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    This is splendid news! I’d like to express my gratitude to the donor for the incredible gift. I’d also like to commend the Legion members for the phenomenal work they have done and continue to do for the community of Wawa.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*