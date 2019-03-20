The Legion has the Lift!

The Legion wishes to announce publically that an anonymous donation has been received for $100,000. The Legion Lift funds are now guaranteed and Mary Anne Pearson, President, shares that the donation at this time will be confidential until the contributor chooses otherwise.
What wonderful news!
This is splendid news! I’d like to express my gratitude to the donor for the incredible gift. I’d also like to commend the Legion members for the phenomenal work they have done and continue to do for the community of Wawa.