SSM OPP Investigate Home Invasion – Ask for Public’s Help

On March 14, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the North East Region Crime Unit responded to a home invasion in the area of Wildwood Drive, in Aweres Township, Ontario. Investigation revealed that suspects gained entry to the residence and assaulted the home owner. A safe, ammunition and several firearms were stolen. The home owner attended the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then released.

The suspects fled the scene in a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in an unknown direction of travel.

The OPP is continuing its investigation and is asking for the public’s assistance. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or use the “P3” APP where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.