Not your imagination – Facebook is down for many users UPDATED

It appears that Facebook’s issues have been resolved.

No, it isn’t your imagination nor your device. Facebook and some of the associated apps have been experiencing difficulties since about 3 p.m.

According to downdetector.com, Facebook has had problems since noon.

Enjoy your evening off of Facebook, it is sure to be back tomorrow.

