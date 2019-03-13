Between the Covers – March 13

NEW BOOKS – Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Her One Mistake” by Heidi Perks; “The Secretary” by Renee Knight; “The Light Over London” by Julia Kelly and “The Hiding Place” by C.J. Tudor.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH ARE: “Mary Mary” by James Patterson; “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben; “The Girl who Stopped Swimming”; and this week’s feature is “The Keeper of Lost Causes” by Jussi Adler Owen. (from book jacket)

Carl Mørck used to be one of Copenhagen’s best homicide detectives. Then a hail of bullets destroyed the lives of two fellow cops, and Carl—who didn’t draw his weapon—blames himself. So a promotion is the last thing he expects. But Department Q is a department of one, and Carl’s got only a stack of Copenhagen’s coldest cases for company. His colleagues snicker, but Carl may have the last laugh because one file keeps nagging at him: a liberal politician vanished five years earlier and is presumed dead. But she isn’t dead…yet.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM is well underway but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm and we will continue with regular programs through the March Break. Please remember there is a limit of 10 per club and it is on a first come basis. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, March 18th starting at7:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

PERIODICALS – Come in and check out our great selection of magazines. The newer magazines are one-week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

DROPBOX – Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your book, magazine and DVD returns in the drop box only when the library is closed. Please remember the drop box is for library materials only.

PUBLIC ACCESS COMPUTERS AND WIFI – Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-Pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

RECYCLING – The Wawa Public Library is also the place to recycle your batteries and ink cartridges! Do not place ink cartridges or batteries in the Drop Box as they may damage other items.

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year. This is a great option for a family member or friend that may be visiting.