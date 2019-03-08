Stolen Vehicle Recovered and Male Charged

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at approximately 7:50 p.m. the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a theft of fuel from the SPG on Peninsula Road in Marathon.

The vehicle was White Ford F250 driven by a lone male. The vehicle left without paying for fuel travelling north on Peninsula Road towards Highway 17. It was unknown the direction of travel of the vehicle once it reached Highway 17 and information was broadcast to neighbouring OPP detachments.

Officers patrolled Highway 17 area of Marathon with negative results. The officers then received a call of a vehicle in the ditch approximately 10km west of White River which matched the description of the vehicle used in the theft of gas.

OPP attended the area and later located the male in White River.

Chad WONSIAK a 37 year old male from Yorkton, SK was arrested and charged with:

Theft Under $5000 CC 334(b)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime CC 354(1)(a) X 2

He was transported to the Marathon OPP detachment and held for a video bail hearing. The male was then transported to the Thunder Bay District Jail where he will be held for further hearings regarding the charges.