SSM Man Charged in MVC on Harte Gold Road

On March 5, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle collision on Harte Gold Road, north of White River, Ontario.

Upon speaking with the driver of the commercial motor vehicle (CMV), officers detected an odour of alcohol on his breath. Officers demanded breath samples from the driver and determined him to be impaired by alcohol. As a result of the investigation, Donny PSZENICZNY, a 52-year-old male, from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on April 8, 2019.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.