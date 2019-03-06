SSM OPP talk about the Internet and your Child

The Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment are encouraging parents to be aware of their children’s online activities.

The internet can be a great place to meet friends, do research, play games and explore hobbies or interests. Like the physical world, you should take steps to play safe. Having a healthy relationship with our children regarding their online use can be essential in protecting them from anything they may encounter.

Here are some ways to keep our children safe:

Let your child know that they can talk to you about anything they encounter online, without fear of losing Internet privileges or getting in trouble

Remind your child that information online can often be inaccurate.

Make sure your child knows you are monitoring her/his online activities. This will help her/him maintain appropriate behaviour.

Talk to your child about the public nature of the Internet and how easily they can lose control of content.

Explain that they need permission from someone before sharing their videos/images online

Discuss sharing images/videos and remind your child that you will be there to help, even if they have done something you don’t like

Talk to your child about:

The pictures and comments they decide to post

The importance of not responding to harassing, harmful, or unsolicited calls or messages

Blocking calls/messages from unwanted users

Coming to a safe adult if they receive threatening, worrisome or weird messages

Learn About

The capability of your child’s device

What is included in online profiles of your child’s apps and social media

Parental controls on the devices, sites, apps your child uses

Set Expectations

Monitor your child’s device/account: any posting or exchanging of pictures, videos

About passwords, login information, email addresses – have access to these

New apps and accounts – approval needed from parents/guardians

Assist your child in creation of online profiles

Set limits – Internet and mobile access to end at a certain hour, devices removed from bedroom

For more information please visit Cybertips.ca