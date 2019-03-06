Happenings at First United Church – March 6

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

The Annual Meeting of First United Church was held last Sunday, March 3rd. The past year with the help of many people added a lot to the foundation laid by the faithful who opened the doors of First United. Let us promise to spread the Good News of Jesus, to those in need and to create a place where people can say “Surely the Spirit of God lives there.”

Wed. Mar. 06 Ash Wednesday – 1st day of Lent. It lasts for 40 days until Easter. The 5th week is called Passion Week and the 6th is Holy Week.

Sat. Mar. 09 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.