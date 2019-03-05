Tuesday Morning News – March 5

Weather – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 21 in the evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Four more wolves have found a new home on Isle Royal National Park. Last week, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry successfully transferred four wolves from Canada to Isle Royale. Two wolves (one male, one female) from near Wawa; and from Michipicoten Island, two males (one alpha male of the pack) were released on Isle Royale.