Monday Morning News – March 4

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. A few flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 36 in the morning and minus 24 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight -Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 24 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation will provide $507,600 to help the Bushplane Museum Centre with creating a new rotating exhibit space within the centre, upgrade washrooms and create a warming kitchen to help grow private functions and events.