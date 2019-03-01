Friday Morning News – March 1

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 22 overnight.

News Tidbits – CAS will lose their Blind River office by the end of the year. Nog-Da-Win-Da- Min Family and Community Services received accreditation as a child welfare protection service agency two years ago. Indigenous clients within the seven First Nations communities of the North Shore Tribal Council are now receiving services from Nog-Da-Win-Da- Min Family and Community Services. Throughout the Algoma District, Indigenous clients are receiving services from Indigenous providers reducing demands for services from CAS. Additionally, a 10 per cent holdback also occurred this year.

Wawa-news would like to wish the anglers in the derby a great weekend, “Have fun, enjoy your self, and be safe.”. On Monday this was posted online “Monday February 25th just a little update on the Lakes.After the storm all Lakes have a lot of snow on them.Wawa Lake foot of snow,slush and rough.Hawk Lake 8 inches of snow,maybe 4 inches slush under that where we rode closer to the town end.Manitowik Lake 12 to 18 inches fresh snow on top of 6 inches of slush.Hopefully the lakes get packed down and freeze up a few cold nights coming.Will post more updates as we are out on them.”