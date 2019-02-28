Manitoulin OPP – Charges in Historical Sexual Assault

On January 3, 2019, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit commenced an investigation into a historical sexual assault that occurred between 1971and 1976 in the Espanola, Ontario area.

As a result of the investigation, 78- year-old Robert SECORD, from Espanola, Ontario, has been charged with:

Gross Indecency, contrary to section 149 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Gross Indecency, contrary to section 157 of the CC; and

Indecent Assault, contrary to section 156 of the CC.



The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola, Ontario, on March 4, 2019.

Any person with information, please contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you have been sexually assaulted or know someone that has been, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Manitoulin Family Resources website at www.mfresources.net for assistance where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.