SE OPP Charge Commercial Motor Vehicle with Impaired & Dangerous Operation

On February 23, 2019, at approximately 8:46 a.m., an off-duty member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a northbound commercial motor vehicle (CMV) driving erratically on Highway 17 in Vasiloff Township.

The officer followed the CMV until it parked at a business in White River Township where the driver was subsequently placed under arrest. As a result of the investigation, Craig DYER, a 52-year-old male from Mount Pearl, Newfoundland, was charged with the following:

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, on February 27, 2019.