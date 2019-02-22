Sault College Students Shine at Special Olympics

Excitement was in the air at Sault College as some of our very own Special Olympians were celebrated for their outstanding performances in the recent 2019 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Winter Games! Community Integration Through Cooperative Education (CICE) students Vincent Coccimiglio and Brandon Fortin competed in the games in curling and snowshoeing respectively, and Kelsey Barss was a flag bearer at the opening ceremonies. Vincent took home a bronze medal, while Brandon brought home both gold and bronze! Kelsey also wowed spectators during her figure skating performance at a recent greyhound game!

“We are tremendously proud of the accomplishments of each of these students,” said Velma Simon, Learning Specialist, Interim Team Lead, CICE Program, Sault College. “The incredible amount of determination and hard work surrounding these achievements truly showcases their amazing potential and talents. We are honoured to work with them and support them along their journey. On behalf of Sault College and our CICE team, I offer our sincere congratulations.”

“This was my first time in the Provincial games, and they were in the Sault. I feel I did really good to get a gold and bronze medal in the winter games. I am hoping I get the chance to compete in the National Special Olympics,” added Brandon Fortin, student in the CICE program studying Culinary Skills and Special Olympian.

In addition to our current students, six previous CICE students/graduates also participated in the games. “Although these students have moved on from the College, we continue to support them and cheer them on,” added Simon. “We are grateful to have played a role in their lives and helped them to grow and learn and we couldn’t be more excited for and proud of them.”

Sault College’s CICE is a fully integrated two year certificate program designed to offer students with learning challenges opportunities to enhance their academic, vocational and social skills. We offer 19 program areas of study that are paired with program specific field placements resulting in a wide range of opportunities. The CICE program is designed to help students meet their full learning potential. For more information about the CICE program, please contact Velma Simon, Interim Team Lead, CICE program, 705-759-2554 ext. 2437 or [email protected].