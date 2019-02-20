Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – February 20

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church at 705-856-2926.

Sat. Feb. 23 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 24 Official Board Meeting

Sun. Mar. 03 ANNUAL MEETING following Morning Worship

Mon. Mar. 04 U.C.W. – 7p.m.
Father Michael is our Guest Speaker. He has a visual presentation about the Orphanage in Ghana to which he sends much of the leftover clothing from our Thrift Shops. EVERYONE IS WELCOME

O God you give us the courage to endure and the strength to go forward hopefully.

