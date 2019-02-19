Schreiber OPP seize illegal cigarettes

On February 17, 2019 at approximately 9:00 p.m. officers from the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Highway 17, Lahontan Township (Rossport area).

As a result of the traffic stop, officers seized 21 cases, containing approximately 200,000 unmarked cigarettes and cigars were seized.

George Mike SAUNDERS, 50 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with:

Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco, s 121.1 CC

TTA 29(1) Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale

TTA 29(2) Possess unmarked cigarettes

Candice KOWAL, 53 years old of Garson, Manitoba has been charged with:

TTA 29(1) Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale

TTA 29(2) Possess unmarked cigarettes

Both accused were released and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber at a future date.