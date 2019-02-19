Breaking News

Two Council Meetings Tonight – February 19, 2019

Post Views: 56

 

Municipal Council is holding two meetings tonight, a council meeting and a policy committee meeting. The meetings will begin at  6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Council Meeting

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. PRESENTATIONS
    1. Ms. Kadean Olgivie-Pinter, CEO, Lady Dunn Health Centre
  3. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
  1. ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
    1. Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
    2. Library Board Meeting – Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library
    3. Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, February 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
    4. Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, February 26 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
    5. Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street
    6. Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
    7. Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
    8. Policy Manual Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
    9. Police Services Board Meeting – TBA
  2. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  3. CONSENT AGENDA
    1. Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
    2. Approval of Minutes (resolution)
      1. Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, February 5, 2019
      2. Special Council Meeting – Thursday, February 7, 2019
    3. Appoint Community Representative to the Police Services Board (resolution)
    4. Appoint Acting Treasurer (resolution)
    5. Scheduling of Council and Committee Meetings (resolution)
  4. DELEGATIONS
  5. PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
  6. INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
    1. Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
      1. Annual and Summary Reports for 2018 – Wawa Drinking Water System
      2. Annual Sewage Performance Report for 2018
      3. AP 2019-02: Report for the Month of January, 2019
      4. CS 2019-02: Report for the Month of January, 2019
  7. CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
  8. NEW BUSINESS
  9. NOTICE OF MOTION
  10. CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
    1. First, Second and Third Reading
    2. By-Law No. 3169-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-023: Pregnancy and/or Parental Leave for Council Members.
    3. By-Law No. 3170-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. PE-011: Tree Canopy and Natural Vegetation.
    4. By-Law No. 3172-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 7th day of February, 2019 and the 19th day of February, 2019.
      BL 3172-19 Proceeding Feb 7 & 19, 2019
    5.  By-Law No. 3173-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-017: Code of Conduct for Council and Board/Committee Appointees.
    6. By-Law No. 3174-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-024: Council Staff Relations.
    7. By-Law No. 3175-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-018: Integrity Commissioner Protocol.
    8. By-Law No. 3176-19 – to appoint a Clerk for the Municipality of Wawa.
  11. IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING
  12. CLOSE OF MEETING
    1. Close of Meeting

Policy Committee Meeting

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM / APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  3. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  4. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
  6. OLD BUSINESS
  7. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Policy HR-002 Harassment and Violence in the Workplace
  8. IN-CAMERA SESSION
  9. NEXT MEETING DATE
  10. MEETING CLOSE
    1. Close of Meeting

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*