Two Council Meetings Tonight – February 19, 2019

Municipal Council is holding two meetings tonight, a council meeting and a policy committee meeting. The meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Council Meeting
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- Ms. Kadean Olgivie-Pinter, CEO, Lady Dunn Health Centre
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Library Board Meeting – Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, February 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, February 26 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Policy Manual Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Police Services Board Meeting – TBA
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approval of Minutes (resolution)
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, February 5, 2019
- Special Council Meeting – Thursday, February 7, 2019
- Appoint Community Representative to the Police Services Board (resolution)
- Appoint Acting Treasurer (resolution)
- Scheduling of Council and Committee Meetings (resolution)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- Annual and Summary Reports for 2018 – Wawa Drinking Water System
- Annual Sewage Performance Report for 2018
- AP 2019-02: Report for the Month of January, 2019
- CS 2019-02: Report for the Month of January, 2019
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3169-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-023: Pregnancy and/or Parental Leave for Council Members.
- By-Law No. 3170-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. PE-011: Tree Canopy and Natural Vegetation.
- By-Law No. 3172-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 7th day of February, 2019 and the 19th day of February, 2019.
BL 3172-19 Proceeding Feb 7 & 19, 2019
- By-Law No. 3173-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-017: Code of Conduct for Council and Board/Committee Appointees.
- By-Law No. 3174-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-024: Council Staff Relations.
- By-Law No. 3175-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-018: Integrity Commissioner Protocol.
- By-Law No. 3176-19 – to appoint a Clerk for the Municipality of Wawa.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING
- CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting
Policy Committee Meeting
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM / APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Policy HR-002 Harassment and Violence in the Workplace
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Letter – Will Promises be Kept, return of passenger rail from Toronto to Cochrane - February 19, 2019
- Two Council Meetings Tonight – February 19, 2019 - February 19, 2019
- Tuesday Morning News – February 19 - February 19, 2019