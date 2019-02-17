Breaking News

Wawa Winter Carnival – Wings and Tunes

The Wawa Legion has the best wings in Wawa. We came to our table early and were prepared for a wait – these wings are delicious and everyone wants some. The music and good company at our table made that wait very enjoyable.

Make sure to put this event in your planner for next year!

Brenda Grundt

About Brenda Grundt

