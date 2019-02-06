OPP Hold Annual Operation All Dressed Up

Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS) are pleased to announce the sixth year of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District OPERATION ALL DRESSED UP 2019 assisting Grade 8 and Grade 12 girls prepare for upcoming graduation ceremonies. With the support of community partners and the community itself, this initiative will foster positive self-esteem in our youth, eliminate some of the anxiety girl’s experience when preparing for these ceremonies and ease the financial strain on families that accompany graduation and prom events.

The OPP and SSMPS are looking for donations of gently used and or new formal dresses to assist with this initiative. Anyone wanting to donate accessories towards making a young girl’s special day memorable will also be accepted.

Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District OPERATION ALL DRESSED UP 2019 is scheduled for Sunday April 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Algoma’s Water Tower Inn. Students must call ahead and book an appointment. Walk-Ins are welcome after 3:00 p.m.

Donated items may be dropped off at the following two locations:

Yes! It Fits located at 577 Second Line West (Tuesday – Friday 11 am – 5pm and Saturday 11 am – 3 pm) or the

Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment at 742 Great Northern Road (Monday – Friday between 8 am – 4 pm).

To book an appointment please call 705-254-8833 or 705-946-9818.