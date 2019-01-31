Traffic Delays North of Wawa

Jan 31, 2019 @ 17:52

The collision scene has been cleaned up, vehicles towed, and highway has been reopened.

Jan 31, 2019 @ 15:57

At 3:54 Ontario511Northeastern tweeted “#Incident #Wawa #Hwy17 EB is reduced to 1 lane at Hwy101 due to a collision. #ONHwys”

Firefighters with the Wawa Fire Department are still conducting traffic control.

Jan 31, 2019 @ 15:24

Wawa-news has been told that one lane is open at this time, with Wawa Fire Department conducting traffic control.

Jan 31, 2019 @ 15:15

There are traffic delays because of a collision between a car and a transport that happened just before 3 p.m. on the ‘Goose Hill’ about 1/2 km north of the Hwy17/101 Junction. OPP, EMS and Fire are currently on scene. The highway was closed at the time of these photos. There has been no official information regarding this collision from OPP or Ontario511 via twitter or website.