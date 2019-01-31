Thursday Morning News – January 31

Weather – The cold just won’t go away. Today will be mainly cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 40 in the morning and minus 32 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – The mining industry in our area continues to grow – Goldcorp has reported that its Borden Mine project, near Chapleau, has obtained all permits and is on track toward commercial production in the second half of 2019. It will be the world’s first all-electric mine and is expected to create 250 jobs. On Jan. 14, American mining giant, Newmont announced it will be acquiring Goldcorp in a $10-billion deal, creating one of the world’s largest mining companies.

Up to six wolves from Michipicoten Island are being transferred to Isle Royale. The wolves killed most of the caribou, and when the last of the caribou were transferred to the Slate Islands and Caribou Island to preserve them – the wolves were left to eat beaver and other small animals.

Sources tell Wawa-news that the wolves have been fed road-kill moose over the past few months. The moose on Isle Royale lost their wolf/moose balance and the moose are now over-browsing their island. The ‘infusion’ of wolves will help restore that balance, and prevent their possible demise from starvation on Michipicoten Island. Looking to the future, perhaps Michipicoten can once again become home to the last of the Lake Superior Woodland Caribou.

Don’t forget the Legion Ladies Monthly Luncheon today from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. It might just be a good reason to brave the cold and enjoy a loaded poutine or a beef on a bun with a veggie soup or tossed salad.