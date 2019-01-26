Hwy 17 CLOSED (Wawa to Batchawana) due to weather

Jan 26, 2019 @ 13:41
Officers at the barricade in Wawa took the time to take a picture for North Bay to tweet!
Jan 26, 2019 @ 13:20
Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana has been closed due to weather. The highway was closed at 1:06 p.m.
South of Montreal River the roads are clear and bare. However, north of Montreal River the weather has created poor road conditions for traveling.
Wawa-news will update when the weather clears and the highway is reopened.
|Montreal River Hill
|Red Rock Lake, Lake Superior Provincial Park