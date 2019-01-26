Breaking News

Hwy 17 CLOSED (Wawa to Batchawana) due to weather

Jan 26, 2019 @ 13:41

Officers at the barricade in Wawa took the time to take a picture for North Bay to tweet!

Jan 26, 2019 @ 13:20

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana has been closed due to weather. The highway was closed at 1:06 p.m.

 

South of Montreal River the roads are clear and bare. However, north of Montreal River the weather has created poor road conditions for traveling.

 

Wawa-news will update when the weather clears and the highway is reopened.

 

Montreal River Hill Red Rock Lake, Lake Superior Provincial Park

 

