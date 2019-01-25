Marathon OPP charge Male with Impaired after being found in the Ditch

On January 24, 2019 at approximately 12:20 a.m. officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment received a report regarding a motor vehicle collision (MVC) and a possible impaired driver on Highway 627 north of Pic River First Nations Reserve.

Officers located the vehicle involved in the MVC in the north bound ditch. The vehicle had been travelling north on Highway 627 when the driver failed to negotiate a corner hitting the snowbank leaving the roadway, coming to a stop in the ditch. The driver was unharmed and was still in the vehicle when police arrived.

After further investigation it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, the 44 year old male, Peter GAGNE of Thunder Bay, ON was arrested and charged with, Operating a conveyance while impaired with over 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100ml of Blood contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) 320.14(1)(b), and Operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol or drugs CC 320.14(1)(a).

The male was held overnight and released in the morning on a Promise to Appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on Feb 21, 2019 to answer to the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.